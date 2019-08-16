IviDigitizer Send Software Arm [SA] (G Dataflow)

This node sends a software-generated arm to the instrument. It is only applicable for instruments using interfaces or protocols which support an explicit arm function.

Since instruments interpret a software-generated arm in a wide variety of ways, the precise response of the instrument to this arm is not defined.

This node should not use resources which are potentially shared by other devices (for example, the VXI trigger lines). Use of such shared resources may have undesirable effects on other devices.

This node should not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call the appropriate error query node at the conclusion of the sequence.

The arm source property must accept Software Arm as a valid setting for this node to work. If the arm source is not set to Software Arm, this node does nothing and returns the error Arm Not Software.

Note This node is part of the IviDigitizerSoftwareArm [SA] extension group..