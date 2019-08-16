Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

Table Of Contents

IviDigitizer Send Software Arm [SA] (G Dataflow)

Version:
Last Modified: October 24, 2017

This node sends a software-generated arm to the instrument. It is only applicable for instruments using interfaces or protocols which support an explicit arm function.

Since instruments interpret a software-generated arm in a wide variety of ways, the precise response of the instrument to this arm is not defined.

This node should not use resources which are potentially shared by other devices (for example, the VXI trigger lines). Use of such shared resources may have undesirable effects on other devices.

This node should not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. To check the instrument status, call the appropriate error query node at the conclusion of the sequence.

The arm source property must accept Software Arm as a valid setting for this node to work. If the arm source is not set to Software Arm, this node does nothing and returns the error Arm Not Software.

spd-note-note
Note  

This node is part of the IviDigitizerSoftwareArm [SA] extension group..

connector_pane_image
datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

