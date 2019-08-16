IviDigitizer Read Waveform Real64 (G Dataflow)

This VI initiates an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel VI. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this VI returns Channel Not Enabled error. It then waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform for the channel the end-user specifies. If the digitizer did not complete the acquisition within the time period the user specified with the Maximum Time parameter, the VI returns the Max Time Exceeded error. Notes: (1) You call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform VI to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining enabled channels without initiating another acquisition. For this VI, after completion each element in the Waveform Array parameter is the actual sampled voltage in Volts. (2) If the Num Records property set for the acquisition is not equal to 1, then the Read VI shall return an error. You must use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition VI and the IviDigitizer Fetch Multi Record Waveform VIs in this case. (3) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViReal64.