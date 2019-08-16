IviDigitizer Query Min Waveform Memory (G Dataflow)

Determines the minimum amount of memory that is needed to fetch or read data from the digitizer with maximum performance. The returned value includes the memory needed to handle DMA alignment issues and any internal memory that is used by the digitizer hardware or the driver. The parameters to this node are similar to the parameters used in Read and Fetch VIs. Users should call this node before allocating data buffer memory, and then call a Read or Fetch Node with the same parameter values. Notes: This node will return a value that can be used to allocate the optimally-sized memory buffer for Read and Fetch calls with the same passed parameters. If the Read and Fetch calls specify fewer data points, the data buffer will still be large enough and no performance penalty will be realized (aside from wasted memory space). If the Read and Fetch calls specify more data points they will simply fill the allocated memory buffer as fully as possible. Subsequent Fetch calls can then be made to retrieve the remaining data.