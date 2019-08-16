IviDigitizer Query Min Waveform Memory (G Dataflow)

Determines the minimum amount of memory that is needed to fetch or read data from the digitizer with maximum performance. The returned value includes the memory needed to handle DMA alignment issues and any internal memory that is used by the digitizer hardware or the driver. The parameters to this node are similar to the parameters used in Read and Fetch VIs. Users should call this node before allocating data buffer memory, and then call a Read or Fetch Node with the same parameter values. Notes: This node will return a value that can be used to allocate the optimally-sized memory buffer for Read and Fetch calls with the same passed parameters. If the Read and Fetch calls specify fewer data points, the data buffer will still be large enough and no performance penalty will be realized (aside from wasted memory space). If the Read and Fetch calls specify more data points they will simply fill the allocated memory buffer as fully as possible. Subsequent Fetch calls can then be made to retrieve the remaining data.
Specifies the number of data points to return. Default Value: 256
Specifies the number of records that will be read. Default Value: 1
Returns the minimum buffer size in samples needed for a subsequent Read or Fetch call with the same readout parameters.
Specifies the size of the sampled data that will be retrieved. The value of this parameter must be 8, 16, 32 or 64, corresponding to the intended Read/Fetch VI. Valid Values: Int8 - 8 Int16 - 16 Int32 - 32 Real64 - 64 Default Value: 64
Specifies the start index within the record from which the data should be retrieved. Unit: volts Default Value: 0
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application