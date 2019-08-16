Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IVI Digitizer Low Level Acquisition Nodes (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 23, 2017
IviDigitizer Abort
Aborts an acquisition and returns the digitizer to the Idle state. Note: This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, you call this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. Use the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. If you want to check the instrument status, call the IviDigitizer Error-Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence.
IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Int16
This VI returns the waveform the digitizer acquired for the specified channel. The waveform is from a previously initiated acquisition. Notes: (1) You use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node to start an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. The digitizer acquires waveforms on the concurrently enabled channels. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns the Channel Not Enabled error. (2) You can use the IviDigitizer Acquisition Status Node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Int16 Node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the waveforms. Alternatively, you can use the IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete Node to block the calling program until the acquisition is finished. (3) You can call the IviDigitizer Read Waveform Int16 Node instead of the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node. The IviDigitizer Read Waveform Int16 Node starts an acquisition on all enabled channels, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform (as well as various waveform parameters) for the specified channel. You call this node to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining channels. (4) After this node executes, each element in the Waveform Array parameter is an unscaled value directly from the digitizer's analog-to-digital converter (ADC). (5) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver VIs. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status. (6) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViInt16.
IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Int32
This node returns the waveform the digitizer acquired for the specified channel. The waveform is from a previously initiated acquisition. Notes: (1) You use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node to start an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. The digitizer acquires waveforms on the concurrently enabled channels. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns the Channel Not Enabled error. (2) You can use the IviDigitizer Acquisition Status Node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Int32 Node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the waveforms. Alternatively, you can use the IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete Node to block the calling program until the acquisition is finished. (3) You can call the IviDigitizer Read Waveform Int32 Node instead of the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node. The IviDigitizer Read Waveform Int32 Node starts an acquisition on all enabled channels, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform (as well as various waveform parameters) for the specified channel. You call this node to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining channels. (4) After this node executes, each element in the Waveform Array parameter is an unscaled value directly from the digitizer's analog-to-digital converter (ADC). (5) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status. (6) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViInt32.
IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Int8
Returns the waveform the digitizer acquired for the specified channel. The waveform is from a previously initiated acquisition. Notes: (1) You use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node to start an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. The digitizer acquires waveforms on the concurrently enabled channels. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns the Channel Not Enabled error. (2) You can use the IviDigitizer Acquisition Status Node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Int8 Node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the waveforms. Alternatively, you can use the IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete Node to block the calling program until the acquisition is finished. (3) You can call the IviDigitizer Read Waveform Int8 Node instead of the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node. The IviDigitizer Read Waveform Int8 Node starts an acquisition on all enabled channels, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform (as well as various waveform parameters) for the specified channel. You call this node to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining channels. (4) After this node executes, each element in the Waveform Array parameter is an unscaled value directly from the digitizer's analog-to-digital converter (ADC). (5) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status. (6) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViInt8.
IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Real64
This node returns the waveform the digitizer acquired for the specified channel. The waveform is from a previously initiated acquisition. Notes: (1) You use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node to start an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. The digitizer acquires waveforms on the concurrently enabled channels. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns the Channel Not Enabled error. (2) You can use the IviDigitizer Acquisition Status Node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Real64 Node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the waveforms. Alternatively, you can use the IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete Node to block the calling program until the acquisition is finished. (3) You can call the IviDigitizer Read Waveform Real64 Node instead of the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node. The IviDigitizer Read Waveform Real64 Node starts an acquisition on all enabled channels, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform (as well as various waveform parameters) for the specified channel. You call this node to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining channels. (4) After completion each element in the Waveform Array parameter is the actual sampled voltage in Volts. (5) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status. (6) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViReal64.
IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition
Initiates a waveform acquisition. After calling this node, the digitizer leaves the idle state and waits for a trigger. The digitizer acquires a waveform for each channel the end-user has enabled with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. Notes: This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status.
IviDigitizer Is Idle
Determines if the digitizer is currently in the Idle state.
IviDigitizer Is Measuring
Determines if the digitizer is currently in the Measuring state.
IviDigitizer Is Waiting For Arm
Determines if the digitizer is currently in the Waiting For Arm state.
IviDigitizer Is Waiting For Trigger
Determines if the digitizer is currently in the Waiting For Trigger state.
IviDigitizer Query Min Waveform Memory
Determines the minimum amount of memory that is needed to fetch or read data from the digitizer with maximum performance. The returned value includes the memory needed to handle DMA alignment issues and any internal memory that is used by the digitizer hardware or the driver. The parameters to this node are similar to the parameters used in Read and Fetch VIs. Users should call this node before allocating data buffer memory, and then call a Read or Fetch Node with the same parameter values. Notes: This node will return a value that can be used to allocate the optimally-sized memory buffer for Read and Fetch calls with the same passed parameters. If the Read and Fetch calls specify fewer data points, the data buffer will still be large enough and no performance penalty will be realized (aside from wasted memory space). If the Read and Fetch calls specify more data points they will simply fill the allocated memory buffer as fully as possible. Subsequent Fetch calls can then be made to retrieve the remaining data.
IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete
Waits until the configured acquisition is complete. If no acquisition is currently running, this VI returns immediately. If the acquisition does not complete within the time period the user specified with the Maximum Time parameter, the VI returns the Max Time Exceeded error.
IviDigitizer Send Software Arm [SA]
This node sends a software-generated arm to the instrument. It is only applicable for instruments using interfaces or protocols which support an explicit arm function.
IviDigitizer Send Software Trigger [ST]
Sends a software-generated trigger to the instrument.

