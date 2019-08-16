IviDigitizer Is Waiting For Trigger (G Dataflow)

Status

Returns whether the digitizer is currently in the Waiting For Trigger state. If the driver cannot query the instrument to determine its state, the driver returns the value Unknown. Possible Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ACQUISITION_STATUS_RESULT_TRUE (1) The digitizer is currently in the Waiting For Trigger state. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ACQUISITION_STATUS_RESULT_FALSE (2) The digitizer is not currently in the Waiting For Trigger state. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ACQUISITION_STATUS_RESULT_UNKNOWN (3) The driver cannot query the instrument to determine if the digitizer is in the Waiting For Trigger state.