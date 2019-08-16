IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition (G Dataflow)

Initiates a waveform acquisition. After calling this node, the digitizer leaves the idle state and waits for a trigger. The digitizer acquires a waveform for each channel the end-user has enabled with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. Notes: This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status.