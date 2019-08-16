IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Real64 (G Dataflow)

This node returns the waveform the digitizer acquired for the specified channel. The waveform is from a previously initiated acquisition. Notes: (1) You use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node to start an acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel Node. The digitizer acquires waveforms on the concurrently enabled channels. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns the Channel Not Enabled error. (2) You can use the IviDigitizer Acquisition Status Node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call the IviDigitizer Fetch Waveform Real64 Node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the waveforms. Alternatively, you can use the IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete Node to block the calling program until the acquisition is finished. (3) You can call the IviDigitizer Read Waveform Real64 Node instead of the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition Node. The IviDigitizer Read Waveform Real64 Node starts an acquisition on all enabled channels, waits for the acquisition to complete, and returns the waveform (as well as various waveform parameters) for the specified channel. You call this node to obtain the waveforms for each of the remaining channels. (4) After completion each element in the Waveform Array parameter is the actual sampled voltage in Volts. (5) This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query Node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status. (6) The data type of the returned waveform array is ViReal64.