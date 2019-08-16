IviDigitizer Fetch Multi Record Waveform Int16 [MRA] (G Dataflow)

Returns the (multi-record) waveform the digitizer acquired for the specified channel. The waveform is from a previously initiated acquisition.The acquired waveform records can be retrieved all together, or in chunks. You specify the first record and the number of consecutive records to fetch. Note that the record number is zero-based, and reset when you initiate a new acquisition, i.e. record 0 is the first record of the last acquisition. The Actual Records output indicates how many of the requested records have actually completed successfully. The Actual Points, First Valid Point, Initial X Offset, Initial X Time Seconds and Initial X Time Fraction ouputs have a value for each record, and therefore are arrays of size NumRecords. However, if the value of ActualRecords is smaller than the requested number of records, these arrays shall have only their first ActualRecords elements valid. If a NULL pointer is passed in for any of these parameters, the driver ignores it.

The value of First Valid Point is relative to the start of the waveform array, such that:

Sample i of record R = WaveformArray[FirstValidPoint[R]+i]

Note You must use the IviDigitizer Initiate Acquisition node to start a multi-record (Num Record > 1) acquisition on the channels that the end-user configures with the IviDigitizer Configure Channel node. The digitizer acquires waveforms on the concurrently enabled channels. If the channel is not enabled for the acquisition, this node returns the channel not enabled error.

Note You can use the IviDigitzer Acquisition Status node to determine when the acquisition is complete. You must call the IviDigitizer Fetch Multi Record Waveform Int16 node separately for each enabled channel to obtain the waveforms. Alternatively, you can use the IviDigitizer Wait For Acquisition Complete node to block the calling program until the acquisition is finished.

Note After this node executes, each element in the Waveform Array output is an unscaled value directly from the digitizer's analog-to-digital converter (ADC).

Note This node does not check the instrument status. Typically, the end-user calls this node only in a sequence of calls to other low-level driver nodes. The sequence performs one operation. The end-user uses the low-level nodes to optimize one or more aspects of interaction with the instrument. Call the IviDigitizer Error Query node at the conclusion of the sequence to check the instrument status.

Note The data type of the returned waveform array is ViInt16.

Note This node is part of the IviDigitizerMultiRecordAcquisition [MRA] extension group.