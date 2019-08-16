IviDigitizer Configure Window Trigger Source [WINT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the window trigger source, and the IviDigitizer Window Trigger Low Threshold, IviDigitizer Window Trigger High Threshold, and IviDigitizer Window Trigger Condition properties.
Sets the window triggering high threshold, in volts. This value sets the IviDigitizer Window Trigger High Threshold property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Specifies whether a pulse that is within or outside the user-specified thresholds trigger waveform acquisition. This value sets the IviDigitizer Window Trigger Condition property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WINDOW_CONDITION_ENTERING (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on signals when they enter the given triggering window. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Window Trigger High Threshold and IviDigitizer Window Trigger Low Threshold properties. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WINDOW_CONDITION_LEAVING (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on signals when they leave the given triggering window. The end-user specifies the high and low thresholds with the IviDigitizer Window Trigger High Threshold and IviDigitizer Window Trigger Low Threshold properties. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_WINDOW_CONDITION_ENTERING (1)
Specifies the trigger source. This value sets the IviDigitizer Active Trigger Source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual trigger source name. The virtual trigger source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical trigger source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Sets the window triggering low threshold, in volts. This value sets the IviDigitizer Window Trigger Low Threshold property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application