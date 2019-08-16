IviDigitizer Configure TV Trigger Source [TVT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the digitizer for TV triggering. It configures the TV signal format, the event, and the signal polarity.
Specifies the polarity of the TV trigger signal. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Polarity property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_POSITIVE (1) The digitizer triggers on a positive glitch. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_NEGATIVE (2) The digitizer triggers on a negative glitch. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_POSITIVE (1)
Specifies the TV trigger signal format. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Signal Format property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_NTSC (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the NTSC signal format. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_PAL (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the PAL signal format - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_SECAM (3) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the SECAM signal format Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_NTSC (1)
Specifies the trigger source. This value sets the trigger source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual trigger source name. The virtual trigger source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical trigger source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Specifies the TV trigger event. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Event property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD1 (1) Sets the digitizer to trigger on field 1 of the video signal. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD2 (2) Sets the digitizer to trigger on field 2 of the video signal. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_ANY_FIELD (3) Sets the digitizer to trigger on any field. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_ANY_LINE (4) Sets the digitizer to trigger on any line. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_LINE_NUMBER (5) Sets the digitizer to trigger on a specific line number you specify with the TV Trigger Line Number property. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD1 (1)
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application