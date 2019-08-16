IviDigitizer Configure TV Arm Source [TVA] (G Dataflow)

Configures the digitizer for TV arming. This node configures the TV signal format, the event, and the signal polarity.
Specifies the polarity of the TV arm signal. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Arm Polarity property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_POSITIVE (1) The digitizer triggers on a positive glitch. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_NEGATIVE (2) The digitizer triggers on a negative glitch. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_POSITIVE (1)
Specifies the TV arm signal format. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Arm Signal Format property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_NTSC (1) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the NTSC signal format. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_PAL (2) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the PAL signal format - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_SECAM (3) Configures the digitizer to trigger on the SECAM signal format Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_NTSC (1)
Specifies the arm source. This value sets the arm source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual arm source name. The virtual arm source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical arm source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Specifies the TV arm event. This value sets the IviDigitizer TV Arm Event property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD1 (1) Sets the digitizer to trigger on field 1 of the video signal. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD2 (2) Sets the digitizer to trigger on field 2 of the video signal. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_ANY_FIELD (3) Sets the digitizer to trigger on any field. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_ANY_LINE (4) Sets the digitizer to trigger on any line. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_LINE_NUMBER (5) Sets the digitizer to trigger on a specific line number you specify with the IviDigitizer TV Trigger Line Number property. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TV_EVENT_FIELD1 (1)
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application