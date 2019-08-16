IviDigitizer Configure Sample Clock [SC] (G Dataflow)

Configures the sample clock of the digitizer.
Specifies the frequency of the external sample clock. This input is used only if the IviDigitizer Sample Clock Source property is set to external. The driver uses this value to set the IviDigitizer Sample Clock External Frequency property. Unit: Hertz Default Value: 1.0e6
Specifies the source of the sample clock signal. The driver uses this value to set the IviDigitizer Sample Clock Source property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_INTERNAL (0) The internal sample clock is used. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_EXTERNAL (1) An external sample clock is used. Default Value: VIDIGITIZER_VAL_SAMPLE_CLOCK_SOURCE_INTERNAL
Specifies the value by which the external sample clock should be divided. This value is used only if the Sample Clock Source input is set to External. Default Value: 1.0
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application