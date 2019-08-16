IviDigitizer Configure Runt Trigger Source [RT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the runt trigger. A runt occurs when the trigger signal crosses one of the runt thresholds twice without crossing the other runt threshold.

The end-user specifies the runt thresholds in the Threshold Low and Threshold High inputs. The end-user specifies the polarity of the runt in the Runt Polarity parameter.

Note This node affects instrument behavior only if the trigger type is runt trigger. Set the trigger type and trigger coupling before calling this node.

Note This node is part of the IviDigitizerRuntTrigger [RT] extension group.