IviDigitizer Configure Multi Arm [MA] (G Dataflow)

Arm Source Operator (And)

Specifies the boolean operation to apply to the arm sources specified by the Source List input. The driver uses this value to set the IviDigitizer Arm Source Operator property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_AND (0) Arm sources are AND'd together. The digitizer arms when all configured arm source conditions are satisfied. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_OR (1) Arm sources are OR'd together. The digitizer arms when the first configured arm source condition is satisfied. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_NONE (2) No operator is applied to the configured list of arm sources. The arm source list is ignored, and the digitizer arms when the active arm source, given by the IviDigitizer Active Arm Source property, and its associated arm conditions are satisfied. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_AND (0)