IviDigitizer Configure Multi Arm [MA] (G Dataflow)

Configures the digitizer to arm based on multiple arm sources.
The digitizer can be instructed to arm when any one of multiple arm source conditions are met or when all specified arm source conditions are met.
Specifies the boolean operation to apply to the arm sources specified by the Source List input. The driver uses this value to set the IviDigitizer Arm Source Operator property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_AND (0) Arm sources are AND'd together. The digitizer arms when all configured arm source conditions are satisfied. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_OR (1) Arm sources are OR'd together. The digitizer arms when the first configured arm source condition is satisfied. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_NONE (2) No operator is applied to the configured list of arm sources. The arm source list is ignored, and the digitizer arms when the active arm source, given by the IviDigitizer Active Arm Source property, and its associated arm conditions are satisfied. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_ARM_SOURCE_OPERATOR_AND (0)
Specifies the source names to be used in a multi-arm scenario. You can add multiple sources names by separating them with a comma. The driver uses this value to set the IviDigitizer Arm Source List property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual arm source name. The virtual arm source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical arm source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application