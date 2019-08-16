IviDigitizer Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the glitch trigger. A glitch trigger occurs when the trigger signal has a pulse with a width that is less than or greater than the glitch width.

The end user specifies which comparison criterion to use with the Glitch Arm Condition input. The end-user specifies the glitch width with the Glitch Arm Width input. The end-user specifies the polarity of the pulse with the Glitch Arm Polarity input.

The trigger does not actually occur until the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the Glitch Arm Width input and Glitch Arm Polarity input crosses the threshold the end-user specifies in the Trigger Level input. This node affects instrument behavior only if the IviDigitizer Trigger Type property is set to glitch trigger.

Note Set the trigger type and trigger coupling before calling this node.

Note This node is part of the IviDigitizerGlitchTrigger [GT] extension group.