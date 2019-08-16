IviDigitizer Configure Glitch Trigger Source [GT] (G Dataflow)

Configures the glitch trigger. A glitch trigger occurs when the trigger signal has a pulse with a width that is less than or greater than the glitch width.
The end user specifies which comparison criterion to use with the Glitch Arm Condition input. The end-user specifies the glitch width with the Glitch Arm Width input. The end-user specifies the polarity of the pulse with the Glitch Arm Polarity input.
The trigger does not actually occur until the edge of a pulse that corresponds to the Glitch Arm Width input and Glitch Arm Polarity input crosses the threshold the end-user specifies in the Trigger Level input. This node affects instrument behavior only if the IviDigitizer Trigger Type property is set to glitch trigger.
Specifies the glitch polarity. This value sets the IviDigitizer Glitch Arm Polarity property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_POSITIVE (1) The digitizer triggers on a positive glitch. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_NEGATIVE (2) The digitizer triggers on a negative glitch. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_EITHER (3) The digitizer triggers on either a positive or negative glitch. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_POSITIVE (1)
Specifies the trigger level. This value sets the IviDigitizer Trigger Level property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Specifies the trigger source. This value sets the trigger source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual trigger source name. The virtual trigger source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical trigger source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
Specifies the glitch arming glitch width, in seconds. This value sets the IviDigitizer Glitch Arm Width property. Unit: second Default Value: 0.1
Specifies the glitch condition. This value sets the IviDigitizer Glitch Arm Condition property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_LESS_THAN (1) The digitizer triggers when the pulse width is less than the value you specify with the IviDigitizer Glitch Arm Width property. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_GREATER_THAN (2) The digitizer triggers when the pulse width is greater than the value you specify with the IviDigitizer Glitch Arm Width property. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_GLITCH_LESS_THAN (1)
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application