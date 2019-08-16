IviDigitizer Configure Edge Arm Source [ARM] (G Dataflow)

Sets the edge arming properties. An edge occurs when the arm signal that the end-user specifies in the Arm Source input passes through the voltage threshold that the end-user specifies with the Arm Level input and has the slope that the end-user specifies with the Trigger Slope input.
Specifies the trigger slope. This value sets the IviDigitizer Arm Slope property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_SLOPE_NEGATIVE (0) A negative (falling) edge passing through the arm level triggers the digitizer. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_SLOPE_POSITIVE (1) A positive (rising) edge passing through the arm level triggers the digitizer. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_SLOPE_POSITIVE (1)
Specifies the arm level. This value sets the IviDigitizer Arm Level property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0
Specifies the arm source. This value sets the arm source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual arm source name. The virtual arm source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical arm source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
