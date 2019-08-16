Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 18.5 Manual

IviDigitizer Configure Edge Arm Source [ARM] (G Dataflow)

Last Modified: October 24, 2017

Sets the edge arming properties. An edge occurs when the arm signal that the end-user specifies in the Arm Source input passes through the voltage threshold that the end-user specifies with the Arm Level input and has the slope that the end-user specifies with the Trigger Slope input.

Note  

This node affects instrument behavior only if the Arm Type is Edge Arm. Set the Arm Type and Arm Coupling before calling this node.

Note  

If the arm source is one of the analog input channels, an application program should configure the vertical range, vertical coupling, and the maximum input frequency before calling this node.

Note  

This node is part of the IviDigitizerArm [ARM] extension group.

datatype_icon

Trigger Slope (Positive)

Specifies the trigger slope. This value sets the IviDigitizer Arm Slope property. Valid Values: - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_SLOPE_NEGATIVE (0) A negative (falling) edge passing through the arm level triggers the digitizer. - IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_SLOPE_POSITIVE (1) A positive (rising) edge passing through the arm level triggers the digitizer. Default Value: IVIDIGITIZER_VAL_TRIGGER_SLOPE_POSITIVE (1)

datatype_icon

Arm Level (1.0)

Specifies the arm level. This value sets the IviDigitizer Arm Level property. Unit: volt Default Value: 1.0

datatype_icon

Arm Source ("")

Specifies the arm source. This value sets the arm source property. Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual arm source name. The virtual arm source name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical arm source name. Default Value: "" Note: You can specify the trace name as a string variable or as a literal enclosed in double quotes.

datatype_icon

instrument handle out

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

datatype_icon

error out

Error information.

The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

Standard Error Behavior

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
datatype_icon

error in

Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

Default: No error

datatype_icon

instrument handle

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDigitizer Initialize Node or IviDigitizer Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Default: None

Where This Node Can Run:

Desktop OS: Windows

FPGA: Not supported

Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

