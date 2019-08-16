IviCounter Initialize (G Dataflow)

Creates a new IVI instrument driver session. Opens a session to the specific driver using the logical name of the IVI driver session. Sends initialization commands to set the instrument to the state necessary for the operation of the instrument driver. Returns an instrument handle that you use to identify the instrument in all subsequent instrument driver node calls.

Note This node creates a new session each time you invoke it. Although you can open more than one IVI session for the same resource, it is best not to do so. You can use the same session in multiple program threads.

Content from the IVI specifications reproduced with permission from the IVI Foundation.

The IVI Foundation and its member companies make no warranty of any kind with regard to this material, including, but not limited to, the implied warranties of merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose. The IVI Foundation and its member companies shall not be liable for errors contained herein or for incidental or consequential damages in connection with the furnishing, performance, or use of this material.