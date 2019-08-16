IviACPwr Abort Current Ramp [CR] (G Dataflow)

Aborts a current ramp. If a current ramp is not in progress, this VI does nothing.
The instrument handle that you obtain from IviACPwr Initialize or IviACPwr Initialize With Options. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Specifies the name of the output on which to configure the current limit.
Pass the virtual output phase name that you assign to the instrument in the IVI Configuration utility.
Users who want to achieve interchangeability should use a virtual output phase name. The virtual output phase name should be sufficiently specific to the test system such that it is unlikely to conflict with a physical output phase name.
Virtual output phase names are aliases for instrument-specific output phase strings, which can differ from one instrument to another. With virtual output phase names, you can use and swap instruments without having to change the output phase names in your source code. Assign a virtual output phase name to an instrument-specific output phase through the IVI Configuration utility. This control accepts virtual output phase names you have assigned to the specific instrument you are using and also accepts the instrument-specific output phase names.
Default Value: ""
The instrument handle that you obtain from IviACPwr Initialize or IviACPwr Initialize With Options.
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application