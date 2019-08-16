IviSpecAn Configure Sweep Coupling (G Dataflow)

Configures the coupling and sweeping properties of the spectrum analyzer.
Enables sweep time auto. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Sweep Time_AUTO property. Valid Values: TRUE - Sweep time is automatically selected FALSE - Sweep time is manually selected Default Value: FALSE
Enables video bandwidth auto coupling. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Video Bandwidth_AUTO property. Valid Values: TRUE - Video bandwidth is automatically selected FALSE - Video bandwidth is manually selected Default Value: FALSE
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Enables resolution bandwidth auto coupling. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Resolution Bandwidth_AUTO property. Valid Values: TRUE - Resolution bandwidth is automatically selected. FALSE - Resolution bandwidth is manually selected. Default Value: FALSE
Specifies the measurement resolution bandwidth. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Resolution Bandwidth property. Units: Hertz Default Value: 1.0 HHz Note: This value is ignored when the Resolution Bandwidth Auto parameter or the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Resolution Bandwidth_AUTO is set to TRUE
Specifies the video bandwidth of the post-detection filter. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Video Bandwidth property. Units: Hertz Default Value: 1.0 MHz Note: This value is ignored when the Video Bandwidth Auto parameter or the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Video Bandwidth_AUTO is set to TRUE.
The length of time to complete one sweep. The driver uses this value to set the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Sweep Time property. Units: seconds Default Value: 1.0 Note: This value is ignored when the Sweep Time Auto parameter or the IviSpecAn>>Basic Operation>>Sweep Time_AUTO is set to TRUE.
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviSpecAn Initialize Node or IviSpecAn Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application