Returns whether the power supply is in a particular output state. When either an over-voltage condition or an over-current condition occurs, the power supply's output protection disables the output. If the power supply is in an over-voltage or over-current state, it does not produce power until the output protection is reset. The IviDCPwr Reset Output Protection Node resets the output protection. Once the output protection is reset, the power supply resumes generating a power signal.