IviRFSigGen Get Next Interchange Warning (G Dataflow)

Returns the next interchange warning for the IVI session. If there are no interchange warnings, this parameter returns an empty string.

If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out .

Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

Interchangeability Process

When Interchangeability Warnings Occur

This node retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the class driver recorded an interchangeability warning. You use this node to retrieve interchangeability warnings. The class driver performs interchangeability checking when the IviRFSigGen>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Interchange Check property is set to TRUE. Interchangeability checking examines the properties in a capability group only if you specify a value for at least one property within that group.

In general, the class driver generates interchangeability warnings when it encounters one of the following conditions: