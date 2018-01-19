Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 17.5 Manual

IviRFSigGen Get Next Interchange Warning (G Dataflow)

Version:
    Last Modified: October 23, 2017

    Returns the interchangeability warnings associated with the IVI session. Interchangeability warnings indicate that using your application with a different instrument might cause different behavior.

    instrument handle

    The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

    Default: None

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    instrument handle out

    The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

    Default: None

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    interchange warning

    Returns the next interchange warning for the IVI session. If there are no interchange warnings, this parameter returns an empty string.

    Interchangeability Process

    This node retrieves and clears the oldest instance in which the class driver recorded an interchangeability warning. You use this node to retrieve interchangeability warnings. The class driver performs interchangeability checking when the IviRFSigGen>>Inherent IVI Settings>>User Options>>Interchange Check property is set to TRUE. Interchangeability checking examines the properties in a capability group only if you specify a value for at least one property within that group.

    When Interchangeability Warnings Occur

    In general, the class driver generates interchangeability warnings when it encounters one of the following conditions:

    1. A property that affects the behavior of the instrument is in a state that you did not specify.
    2. You set a class-defined property to an instrument-specific value.
    3. You set the value of a property that the class driver defines as read-only.
    4. The class driver encounters an error when it tries to apply a value to an extension property that your program never configures.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

