IviRFSigGen Configure Reference Oscillator [RO] (G Dataflow)

Configures the signal generator's reference oscillator.
Specifies the frequency of the external signal, which is used as reference for internal RF frequency generation. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Reference Oscillator>>Reference Oscillator External Frequency property. Units: Hertz Default Value: 10.00 MHz Note: This value is used only if the IviRFSigGen>>Reference Oscillator>>Reference Oscillator Source property is set to External.
Specifies the reference frequency source used to generate the exact RF output frequency. The driver uses this value to set the IviRFSigGen>>Reference Oscillator>>Reference Oscillator Source property. Defined Values: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_REFERENCE_OSCILLATOR_SOURCE_INTERNAL - The internal reference oscillator is used. IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_REFERENCE_OSCILLATOR_SOURCE_EXTERNAL - An external reference oscillator is used. Default Value: IVIRFSIGGEN_VAL_REFERENCE_OSCILLATOR_SOURCE_INTERNAL
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviRFSigGen Initialize Node or IviRFSigGen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Default: No error
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application