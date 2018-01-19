IviFgen Configure Sparse Marker [SM] (G Dataflow)

Configures the common sparse marker properties. These properties are the sparse marker waveform handle and destination.
This VI also configures which waveform and sample number the output is associated with.
Specifies destination terminal for the sparse marker. The driver sets the IviFgen Sparse Marker Destination [SM] property to this value. Valid Values: IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_NONE ("") - No trigger source IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_IMMEDIATE ("Immediate") - Trigger immediately IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_EXTERNAL ("External") - External trigger source IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_INTERNAL ("Internal") - Internal trigger source IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_SOFTWARE ("Software") - Software trigger IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN0 ("LAN0") - LAN0 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN1 ("LAN1") - LAN1 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN2 ("LAN2") - LAN2 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN3 ("LAN3") - LAN3 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN4 ("LAN4") - LAN4 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN5 ("LAN5") - LAN5 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN6 ("LAN6") - LAN6 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LAN7 ("LAN7") - LAN7 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI0 ("LXI0") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 0 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI1 ("LXI1") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 1 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI2 ("LXI2") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 2 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI3 ("LXI3") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 3 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI4 ("LXI4") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 4 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI5 ("LXI5") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 5 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI6 ("LXI6") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 6 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_LXI7 ("LXI7") - LXI Trigger Bus Line 7 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL0 ("TTL0") - TTL Interface 0 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL1 ("TTL1") - TTL Interface 1 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL2 ("TTL2") - TTL Interface 2 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL3 ("TTL3") - TTL Interface 3 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL4 ("TTL4") - TTL Interface 4 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL5 ("TTL5") - TTL Interface 5 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL6 ("TTL6") - TTL Interface 6 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_TTL7 ("TTL7") - TTL Interface 7 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_STAR ("PXI_STAR") - PXI Star Interface IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG0 ("PXI_TRIG0") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 0 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG1 ("PXI_TRIG1") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 1 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG2 ("PXI_TRIG2") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 2 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG3 ("PXI_TRIG3") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 3 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG4 ("PXI_TRIG4") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 4 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG5 ("PXI_TRIG5") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 5 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG6 ("PXI_TRIG6") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 6 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXI_TRIG7 ("PXI_TRIG7") - PXI Trigger Bus Line 7 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXIE_DSTARA ("PXIe_DSTARA") - PXI Express DStar Line A IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXIE_DSTARB ("PXIe_DSTARB") - PXI Express DStar Line B IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_PXIE_DSTARC ("PXIe_DSTARC") - PXI Express DStar Line C IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI0 ("RTSI0") - RTSI Bus Line 0 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI1 ("RTSI1") - RTSI Bus Line 1 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI2 ("RTSI2") - RTSI Bus Line 2 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI3 ("RTSI3") - RTSI Bus Line 3 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI4 ("RTSI4") - RTSI Bus Line 4 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI5 ("RTSI5") - RTSI Bus Line 5 IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_RTSI6 ("RTSI6") - RTSI Bus Line 6 Default: IVIFGEN_VAL_TRIGGER_SOURCE_NONE ("") - No trigger source
Pass the number of elements provided in the indexes array control. Default Value: None
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error conditions that occur before this node runs.
The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Default: No error
Returns the marker name of the sparse marker that is in the sparse marker collection at the index you specify.
Pass the handle of the waveform whose indexes the sparse marker refers to. The driver sets the IviFgen Sparse Marker Waveform Handle [SM] property to this value. You create an arbitrary waveform using the following VIs: IviFgen Create Arbitrary Waveform [ARB] VI IviFgen Create Channel Arbitrary Waveform [ACH] VI IviFgen Create Channel Arbitrary Waveform Int16 [AB] VI IviFgen Create Channel Arbitrary Waveform Int32 [AB] VI These VIs return a handle that you use to identify the waveform. Default Value: None
Pass the array of the sample numbers of the specified waveform on which markers are output. These indexes may be coerced by the driver. Use the IviFgen Get Sparse Marker Indexes [SM] VI to find the coerced values. Default Value: None
The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviFgen Initialize or IviFgen Initialize With Options Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.
Default: None
Error information.
The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.
Standard Error Behavior
Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.
|error in does not contain an error
|error in contains an error
|If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.
If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.
|If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.
Where This Node Can Run:
Desktop OS: Windows
FPGA: Not supported
Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application