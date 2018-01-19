Home Support NI Product Manuals IVI Compliance Package 17.5 Manual

IviDmm Error-Query (G Dataflow)

    Last Modified: October 23, 2017

    Reads an error code and a message from the instrument's error queue.

    instrument handle

    The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

    Default: None

    error in

    Error conditions that occur before this node runs.

    The node responds to this input according to standard error behavior.

    Standard Error Behavior

    Many nodes provide an error in input and an error out output so that the node can respond to and communicate errors that occur while code is running. The value of error in specifies whether an error occurred before the node runs. Most nodes respond to values of error in in a standard, predictable way.

    error in does not contain an error error in contains an error
    If no error occurred before the node runs, the node begins execution normally.

    If no error occurs while the node runs, it returns no error. If an error does occur while the node runs, it returns that error information as error out.

    		If an error occurred before the node runs, the node does not execute. Instead, it returns the error in value as error out.

    Default: No error

    instrument handle out

    The instrument handle that you obtain from the IviDmm Initialize Node. The handle identifies a particular instrument session.

    Default: None

    error out

    Error information.

    The node produces this output according to standard error behavior.

    error code

    Returns the error code read from the instrument's error queue.

    error message

    Returns the error message string read from the instrument's error message queue.

    Where This Node Can Run:

    Desktop OS: Windows

    FPGA: Not supported

    Web Server: Not supported in VIs that run in a web application

