Oscilloscope Setup Actions

You can configure the setup of an oscilloscope using two options: Auto setup and Default setup.
-
Default setup—Returns the device to the default configuration.
-
Auto setup—Enables all channels and automatically configures device settings.
Settings Changed by Auto Setup
Setting an oscilloscope to Auto setup changes the following settings:
|General Settings
|Value
|Acquisition Mode
|Normal
|Reference Clock
|Internal
|Vertical Settings
|Value
|Vertical Coupling
|Unchanged by Auto Setup.
|Vertical Bandwidth
|Full
|Vertical Range
|Changed by Auto Setup.[1]
|Vertical Offset
|0 V
|Probe Attenuation
|Unchanged by Auto Setup.
|Input Impedance
|Unchanged by Auto Setup.
|Horizontal Settings
|Value
|Sample Rate
|Changed by Auto Setup.[1]
|Min Record Length
|Changed by Auto Setup.[1]
|Enforce Realtime
|True
|Number of Records
|1
|Triggering Settings
|Value
|Trigger Type
|Edge if signal present, otherwise immediate.
|Trigger Channel
|Lowest numbered channel with a signal present.
|Trigger Slope
|Positive
|Trigger Coupling
|DC
|Reference Position
|50%
|Trigger Level
|50% of signal on trigger channel.
|Trigger Delay
|0
|Trigger Holdoff
|0
|Trigger Output
|None