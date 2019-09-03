Oscilloscope Setup Actions

You can configure the setup of an oscilloscope using two options: Auto setup and Default setup.

Default setup —Returns the device to the default configuration.

—Returns the device to the default configuration. Auto setup—Enables all channels and automatically configures device settings.

Settings Changed by Auto Setup

Setting an oscilloscope to Auto setup changes the following settings:

General Settings Value Acquisition Mode Normal Reference Clock Internal

Vertical Settings Value Vertical Coupling Unchanged by Auto Setup. Vertical Bandwidth Full Vertical Range Changed by Auto Setup.[1] Vertical Offset 0 V Probe Attenuation Unchanged by Auto Setup. Input Impedance Unchanged by Auto Setup.

Horizontal Settings Value Sample Rate Changed by Auto Setup.[1] Min Record Length Changed by Auto Setup.[1] Enforce Realtime True Number of Records 1