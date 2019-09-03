Depending on the device, you can select different sampling methods from the
Instrument Settings
window of an oscilloscope:
-
Real time—Gathers all the samples for a waveform in one acquisition with one trigger event.
-
RIS—Random Interleaved Sampling (RIS) achieves a higher synthetic sample rate by combining several triggered waveforms.
Note
RIS is not supported on all oscilloscopes. You can select RIS only with supported devices. Refer to your device's documentation to determine whether or not it supports RIS.