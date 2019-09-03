Customizing Oscilloscope Measurements

You can use reference levels and gating to customize the measurements displayed in the measurement table.
Configure oscilloscope measurements from the Settings tab of the Measurements window, accessible by selecting Add/Remove in the measurement table of an oscilloscope.
Use gating options to limit the source of oscilloscope measurements displayed in the measurement table.
Customize the oscilloscope measurements displayed on the measurement table by adjusting the reference levels and the High-Low method from the Settings tab of the Measurements window.
Reference levels are range values that divide a waveform into high, middle, and low sections by intersecting the waveform at specified amplitude. Use reference levels to ascertain rise and fall times, calculate waveform cycles, and customize some oscilloscope measurement types. In InstrumentStudio, set reference levels by either absolute voltage levels or the percentage of the waveform to acquire. The following oscilloscope measurement types are calculated using reference levels:
Use the reference level Unit settings to specify whether reference levels should be interpreted as percentages of the waveform or as absolute levels.
If you set the reference level Unit setting to Percentage, configure how the state levels are computed by selecting the High-Low method: