Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Table Of Contents

Output Status

Download Manual | Offline Viewer Required
Version:
    Last Modified: September 3, 2019

    You can determine the current output status of non-idle channels with the output status icon, located at the top of the Channels section of an SMU/Power Supply panel.

    Table 1. SMU/Power Supply Channel Output Status
    Icon Status Description
    Generating Output One or more channels in the panel are sourcing voltage or current.
    Not Generating Output No channels in the panel are sourcing voltage or current.
    Waiting for Trigger Channels in the panel are waiting until the trigger condition has been met to start an operation.
    Unknown Status The output status of the channel(s) in the panel is unknown. Run the panel to refresh the output status.

    Recently Viewed Topics