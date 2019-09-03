Configuring Panels with the Instrument Header Menu

You can use the instrument header menu to remove devices, export panels to a new tab, relink missing devices, and more.
Each panel in InstrumentStudio has its own instrument header menu, which you can access by clicking the instrument header menu icon (
) in the upper-right corner of the panel. Within the instrument header menu, you can select the following options:
-
Capture data—Saves a timestamped screenshot and an NI-TDMS file containing a data snapshot. Refer to Capturing Data for more information.
-
Export configuration—Saves model-specific configuration files to a specified folder. You can import a configuration file to LabVIEW to apply the device's configuration to a different device session. Refer to Exporting a Device Configuration for more information.
-
[Device name]—Opens options for the specified device. From this menu, you can remove the device from the panel, relink devices, and access the device's documentation.
-
Add/Remove devices—Opens the Edit Layout window. Refer to Creating a Layout for more information on the Edit Layout window.
-
Configure debug session—Opens the Configure Debug Session window, which you can use to enable and disable debugging on devices. Refer to Debugging Programmatic Applications for more information.
-
Launch in new tab—Opens the panel in a new tab with the same configuration.
-
Delete panel—Removes the panel from the layout.