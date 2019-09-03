Adding FFT Channels and Markers

Use FFT channels with an oscilloscope to measure amplitude and frequency of a sample. You can also fetch more detailed measurements and search for peaks using markers.
Creating FFT Channels
-
From a large oscilloscope panel, click the FFT button in the Add Channels section. A frequency graph displays.
-
Select a Source for the FFT channel. You can select any single existing channel.
-
Select a Window function for the FFT channel.
-
(Optional) Configure additional settings for the FFT channel by clicking the FFT channel's settings cog. Refer to Searching For and Computing Peaks for more information.
Creating Markers
A marker fetches the amplitude (y-location) of a particular sample at a specified frequency (x-location) of a particular sample. Complete the following steps to create a marker or markers:
-
After creating an FFT channel, select the Markers drop-down in the frequency graph header. Select Markers: On to enable markers and open the marker toolbar.
-
From the marker toolbar, select a marker to configure. By default, only Marker 0 is enabled.
Note
Enable more markers by selecting a marker from the marker toolbar and changing the marker mode from Off to Normal. You can enable up to 12 markers.
-
Select the FFT channel the selected marker should measure.
-
Enter the frequency where you want to place the marker. The amplitude of the signal at the frequency of the marker is displayed in the Level section of the marker toolbar.
Note
You can view and edit the frequency of all enabled markers in the Markers table below the frequency graph. The Markers table also displays the markers' current level, mode, and source channel.