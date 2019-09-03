Exporting a Device Configuration

Note You cannot import a device configuration file into InstrumentStudio. If you would like to save a layout or device configuration for future use in InstrumentStudio, you can either save the entire project ( File» Save all ) or an individual device's soft front panel ( File» Save [device name].sfp ).

) or an individual device's soft front panel ( ). The following waveform modes are not supported when exporting a configuration that includes a waveform generator: List and Sweep mode Abritrary waveform mode with a .CSV waveform type User-defined waveform mode

Once you have configured a device in InstrumentStudio, you can export the device's settings to a device configuration file, which can then be imported to LabVIEW or another application to apply the device configuration to a different session.

Note

To export a device configuration, complete the following steps:

Configure the device's settings. Open the instrument header menu and select Export»Driver configuration... Select the location to save the configuration file.

The device configuration file is saved to the location you specified.

To apply device settings from a device configuration file to a device session in LabVIEW, you must first import the device configuration file to LabVIEW using a driver-specific LabVIEW VI called Import Attribute Configuration. Each driver has its own implementation of Import Attribute Configuration. Refer to the driver's documentation for more information: