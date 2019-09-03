Customizing Waveform Channels and Triggers

Use the following settings to configure channels, triggers, and other parameters of the waveform generator.
Waveform Channel Settings
Output Impedance—Sets the output impedance value to either 50 Ω or 75 Ω.
Load Impedance—Sets the load impedance value to one of the following settings:
Match output—Matches the load impedance to the output impedance.
High-Z—Sets the load impedance to high impedance.
Custom—Sets the load impedance to a custom value, in ohms.
Digital Filter—Enables or disables the digital filter. The digital filter increases the effective sampling rate by providing points that interpolate between generated samples.
Analog Filter—Enables or disables the analog filter. The analog filter is applied after the interpolated signal, and, when combined with the digital filter, can remove high-frequency images from the frequency domain.
Terminal config.—Returns the terminal configuration for the waveform generator. Most waveform generators support only one option (differential or single-ended).
Waveform General Settings
Waveform—Sets the type of waveform to generate if you are generating a standard waveform.
Note
If you select User-defined, you must load a waveform file. User-defined waveform file must be in CSV format.
Different waveform types have different configurable settings.
Sample Rate—Sets the sample rate of an arbitrary waveform.
Waveform Trigger Settings
Trigger Mode—Sets the mode for triggering arbitrary waveform generation.
Trigger Type—Sets the trigger type to one of the following values:
Immediate—Triggers waveform generation as soon as you run the waveform generator.
Software—Triggers waveform generation according to settings in an external application.
Digital edge—Triggers waveform generation on the rising edge of a specified source terminal. The source terminal must export a signal to use digital edge triggering.
Hardware Event Output Terminals
These settings determine to which chassis terminal(s) hardware events are exported.