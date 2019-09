Configuring SourceAdapt Parameters to Measure Transients

Note NI SourceAdapt technology is available only on the following SMUs: PXIe-4135, PXIe-4137, and PXIe-4139.

You can use SourceAdapt technology to customize the source measure unit (SMU) response to any load. For more information on National Instruments' SourceAdapt technology, refer to NI SourceAdapt Next-Generation SMU Technology on ni.com.

Selecting a SourceAdapt Preset