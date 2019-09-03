Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Table Of Contents

Sampling Methods



Last Modified: September 3, 2019
Depending on the device, you can select different sampling methods from the Instrument Settings window of an oscilloscope:
  • Real time—Gathers all the samples for a waveform in one acquisition with one trigger event.
  • RIS—Random Interleaved Sampling (RIS) achieves a higher synthetic sample rate by combining several triggered waveforms.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    RIS is not supported on all oscilloscopes. You can select RIS only with supported devices. Refer to your device's documentation to determine whether or not it supports RIS.

