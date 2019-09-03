You can select one of the following sample modes from the
Instrument Settings
window when configuring an oscilloscope acquisition with InstrumentStudio:
Sample—The oscilloscope measures the signal at a fixed time interval (the sample rate).
Peak detect—The oscilloscope internally samples the signal at its maximum sample rate, then saves the maximum and minimum value of the input signal within the configured sample interval. Use Peak detect when you would like to acquire measurements for a longer time while still being able to detect transients.
Averaging—The oscilloscope averages the waveform data of continuous acquisitions based on the averaging count. The oscilloscope performs an exponential moving average and shows the number of averages, which shows how many waveforms have been read and averaged.