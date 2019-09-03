You can determine the current output status of non-idle channels with the output status icon, located at the top of the Channels section of an SMU/Power Supply panel.
|Icon
|Status
|Description
|Generating Output
|One or more channels in the panel are sourcing voltage or current.
|Not Generating Output
|No channels in the panel are sourcing voltage or current.
|Waiting for Trigger
|Channels in the panel are waiting until the trigger condition has been met to start an operation.
|Unknown Status
|The output status of the channel(s) in the panel is unknown. Run the panel to refresh the output status.