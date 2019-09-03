Performing Cable Compensation

In most practical applications, the digital multimeter (DMM) is connected to the device under test with switches, fixtures, or cables. These switches and fixtures can introduce undesired errors into the measurement. Open and short cable compensation minimizes these measurement errors when taking capacitance or inductance measurements.Compensation consists of measuring the error and applying the measured error to the actual measurement to correct and minimize the errors introduced by the test system. The compensation values must be renewed before taking a measurement at a specified function and range. Any change in range or function defaults the compensation type to none, and you must perform compensation again for accurate measurements.