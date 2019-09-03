Performing Cable Compensation

In most practical applications, the digital multimeter (DMM) is connected to the device under test with switches, fixtures, or cables. These switches and fixtures can introduce undesired errors into the measurement. Open and short cable compensation minimizes these measurement errors when taking capacitance or inductance measurements.

Performing Open Compensation for Capacitance and Inductance Measurements

Disconnect the device under test (DUT) from the DMM at the DUT. Configure the DMM for capacitance or inductance at the desired range. Click Renew in the Short Cable Compensation dialogue.

Performing Short Compensation for Capacitance and Inductance Measurements

Disconnect the DUT from the DMM at the DUT. Configure the DMM for capacitance or inductance at the desired range. Set up a short condition using a low-impedance connection between the HI and LO terminals of the DMM. Cables and switches with low capacitance and low path resistance are recommended. Click Renew in the Short Cable Compensation dialogue.

Compensation consists of measuring the error and applying the measured error to the actual measurement to correct and minimize the errors introduced by the test system. The compensation values must be renewed before taking a measurement at a specified function and range. Any change in range or function defaults the compensation type to none, and you must perform compensation again for accurate measurements.