Measuring Spectral Density

A power spectral density is the measure of a signal's power content versus frequency. You can view the power spectral density of a signal while analysing data in the frequency domain; this is helpful for determining which frequency ranges have strong or weak variations in power.

Add an oscilloscope to the large panel. FFT button in the Add Channels section of the large panel. Create an FFT channel by selecting thebutton in thesection of the large panel. Configure the FFT Axis settings: In the header of the frequency chart, select the Chart Options button. In the Y-axis section, change Units to V/√(Hz) or dBm/Hz. In the X-axis section, set Scaling to Logarithmic. Run the panel if it is not already running. InstrumentStudio plots power spectral density data on the Frequency chart.