Configuring Panels with the Instrument Header Menu

Last Modified: September 3, 2019

You can use the instrument header menu to remove devices, export panels to a new tab, relink missing devices, and more.

Each panel in InstrumentStudio has its own instrument header menu, which you can access by clicking the instrument header menu icon ( ) in the upper-right corner of the panel. Within the instrument header menu, you can select the following options:

  • Capture data—Saves a timestamped screenshot and an NI-TDMS file containing a data snapshot. Refer to Capturing Data for more information.
  • Export configuration—Saves model-specific configuration files to a specified folder. You can import a configuration file to LabVIEW to apply the device's configuration to a different device session. Refer to Exporting a Device Configuration for more information.
  • [Device name]—Opens options for the specified device. From this menu, you can remove the device from the panel, relink devices, and access the device's documentation.
  • Add/Remove devices—Opens the Edit Layout window. Refer to Creating a Layout for more information on the Edit Layout window.
  • Configure debug session—Opens the Configure Debug Session window, which you can use to enable and disable debugging on devices. Refer to Debugging Programmatic Applications for more information.
  • Launch in new tab—Opens the panel in a new tab with the same configuration.
  • Delete panel—Removes the panel from the layout.

