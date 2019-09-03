Hosting Applications in InstrumentStudio

You can use InstrumentStudio to host applications written in LabVIEW or C#. These applications run alongside the InstrumentStudio panels used to configure PXI instruments. Hosted applications have a runtime configuration and an edit-time configuration. Both of these configurations persist when the project containing them is saved.

Support for Hosted Applications

Support for hosted applications is experimental in InstrumentStudio 2019. To help you work with hosted applications, National Instruments provides a LabVIEW template and C# documentation describing the method for creating an application to be hosted in InstrumentStudio. The following limitations apply to hosted applications: