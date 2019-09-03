Generating Waveforms with a Waveform Generator

Use a waveform generator to monitor and configure waveforms in InstrumentStudio.
If you select a User-defined waveform, you must load a waveform file. User-defined waveform files must be in CSV format, with the exact number of samples listed in your device's specifications document. For example, the PXIe-5433 requires 8192 samples for a user-defined waveform. The waveform samples may be in a single row or single column.
Arbitrary waveform files must be in CSV format or binary format:
If you are generating an arbitrary waveform, you must select a triggering mode for the waveform using the Mode setting. For more information on arbitrary waveform trigger modes, refer to Advanced Waveform Sequencing and Triggering on Arbitrary Waveform Generators at ni.com.