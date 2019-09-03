Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Generating Waveforms with a Waveform Generator

Last Modified: September 3, 2019

Use a waveform generator to monitor and configure waveforms in InstrumentStudio.

  1. Add a waveform generator device to the large panel.
  2. Select a waveform mode from the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner of the large panel.
    • Standard waveform—Generates a waveform using the channel settings you specify.
    • Arbitrary waveform—Generates a waveform using settings specified in a waveform file and any additional channel settings you specify.
  3. Specify the type of waveform to generate.
    • If you are generating a standard waveform, select the waveform type using the Waveform drop-down menu.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      If you select a User-defined waveform, you must load a waveform file. User-defined waveform files must be in CSV format, with the exact number of samples listed in your device's specifications document. For example, the PXIe-5433 requires 8192 samples for a user-defined waveform. The waveform samples may be in a single row or single column.

    • If you are generating an arbitrary waveform, load a waveform file using the Filename field. The waveform file specifies the type of waveform to generate.
      spd-note-note
      Note  

      Arbitrary waveform files must be in CSV format or binary format:

      • CSV—For single-channel instruments, waveform samples must be in a single row or a single column. For two-channel instruments, each channel's waveform samples must be in a separate column.
      • Binary—For single-channel instruments, waveform samples may be 8-byte double-prevision or 2-byte half-precision floating point, and the byte order may be little-endian or big-endian. For two-channel instruments, both channels' samples must be interleaved.
  4. Configure waveform channel settings using either the controls on the large panel or the large panel's Channel Settings window. Customizable settings change depending on the waveform mode and type you select.
    spd-note-note
    Note  

    If you are generating an arbitrary waveform, you must select a triggering mode for the waveform using the Mode setting. For more information on arbitrary waveform trigger modes, refer to Advanced Waveform Sequencing and Triggering on Arbitrary Waveform Generators at ni.com.

  5. Select Run. The waveform generates with the settings you specified.

