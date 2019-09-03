Home Support NI Product Manuals InstrumentStudio 2019 Manual

Waveform Modes

Last Modified: September 3, 2019

You can generate a waveform using one of the following two modes:

  • Standard Waveform—Outputs waveforms according to the channel settings you specify in InstrumentStudio or an external application. Using a standard waveform allows you to generate several different standard waveform types (sine, square, etc.) at precise frequencies.
    Note  

    The user-defined standard waveform type allows you to generate a periodic waveform with a finite, specified number of points using Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS). To generate a user-defined waveform of any size, use Arbitrary Waveform mode.

    You can also change the output waveform frequency of a standard waveform during generation with a short response time. You can also use the Sweep operating mode to configure a range of frequences to generate over a specified number of steps and time duration, or use the List operating mode to configure a sequence of frequencies to generate for specified durations.
  • Arbitrary Waveform—Outputs waveforms according to the settings specified in an external file. Using an arbitrary waveform allows you to define large, complex waveforms using a waveform settings file. While you can generate more complex waveforms using an arbitrary waveform, changes to arbitrary waveform settings have a longer response time than standard waveforms.

