Waveform Modes

You can generate a waveform using one of the following two modes:
Standard Waveform—Outputs waveforms according to the channel settings you specify in InstrumentStudio or an external application. Using a standard waveform allows you to generate several different standard waveform types (sine, square, etc.) at precise frequencies.
Note
The user-defined standard waveform type allows you to generate a periodic waveform with a finite, specified number of points using Direct Digital Synthesis (DDS). To generate a user-defined waveform of any size, use Arbitrary Waveform mode.
You can also change the output waveform frequency of a standard waveform during generation with a short response time. You can also use the Sweep operating mode to configure a range of frequences to generate over a specified number of steps and time duration, or use the List operating mode to configure a sequence of frequencies to generate for specified durations.
Arbitrary Waveform—Outputs waveforms according to the settings specified in an external file. Using an arbitrary waveform allows you to define large, complex waveforms using a waveform settings file. While you can generate more complex waveforms using an arbitrary waveform, changes to arbitrary waveform settings have a longer response time than standard waveforms.
