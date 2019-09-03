Adding FFT Channels and Markers

Use FFT channels with an oscilloscope to measure amplitude and frequency of a sample. You can also fetch more detailed measurements and search for peaks using markers.

Creating FFT Channels

From a large oscilloscope panel, click the FFT button in the Add Channels section. A frequency graph displays. Select a Source for the FFT channel. You can select any single existing channel. Select a Window function for the FFT channel. (Optional) Configure additional settings for the FFT channel by clicking the FFT channel's settings cog. Refer to Searching For and Computing Peaks for more information.

Creating Markers

A marker fetches the amplitude (y-location) of a particular sample at a specified frequency (x-location) of a particular sample. Complete the following steps to create a marker or markers: