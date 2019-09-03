FFT Averaging Modes

You can perform averaged measurements on an FFT channel to improve measurement accuracy or to help compensate for a low signal-to-noise ratio.
Disabled—Disables FFT averaging.
RMS—Root mean square. RMS averaging averages the energy (or power) of the signal, so it reduces signal fluctuations, but not the noise floor.
Peakhold—Performs a peak hold averaging measurement at each individual frequency line and retains the RMS peak levels of the averaged quantities from one FFT record to the next. Peak-hold averaging is the most useful when configuring a measurement system or when applying limit or upper limit testing to a frequency spectrum.