Exporting Configurations to TestStand

You can export device and panel configuration to TestStand 2019 or later. You can then use these configurations with LabVIEW, C#, C, or CVI automation code in a TestStand sequence.

Exporting an InstrumentStudio Configuration

From the top toolbar or the instrument header menu, select the Export to TestStand button ( ). Note You must have TestStand 2019 or later installed for the Export to TestStand button to appear. Specify a name for the exported configuration. You can configure the default TestStand export name format by selecting File»Preferences and navigating to the Export to TestStand section.

InstrumentStudio creates an IO Configuration file, which contains both the driver configuration and the panel layout from InstrumentStudio.

Inserting an InstrumentStudio Configuration in a TestStand Sequence

When you insert an IO Configuration file into a TestStand sequence, TestStand creates a copy of the configuration file in the step you specify. When you run the sequence, the step creates sessions for the InstrumentStudio-configured instruments and applies the configuration to the new sessions.

These created sessions are automatically stored in local variables in TestStand. You can then pass the session from the variable to automation code in Action steps, apply a new configuration to the existing session using the variable, or use the session in a Sweep loop to configure the sequence of values for certain attribute in each instrument.

Note For more information on using TestStand, refer to TestStand documentation on ni.com.

Editing an Exported Configuration

You can edit an exported configuration in a specific TestStand step. Complete the following steps to edit an exported configuration from TestStand: