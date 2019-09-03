Exporting a Device Configuration

To export a device configuration, complete the following steps:
To apply device settings from a device configuration file to a device session in LabVIEW, you must first import the device configuration file to LabVIEW using a driver-specific LabVIEW VI called Import Attribute Configuration. Each driver has its own implementation of Import Attribute Configuration. Refer to the driver's documentation for more information:
|Device Driver
|Import Configuration VI
|NI-SCOPE
|NI-SCOPE Import Attribute Configuration File
|NI-DCPower
|NI-DCPower Import Attribute Configuration File
|NI-DMM
|NI-DMM Import Attribute Configuration File
|NI-FGEN
|NI-FGEN Import Attribute Configuration File