Multi-Device Synchronization

In InstrumentStudio, device synchronization generally falls under two categories: software and hardware.
|Software Synchronization
|Hardware Synchronization
|
|
|Channel acquisition and generation is sequenced in software.
|Channel acquisition and generation is sequenced in hardware.
|There is no strict timing guarantee between channels.
|There is a strict timing guarantee between channels.
Panel Synchronization
The different panels within InstrumentStudio support various levels of device and channel synchronization:
DMM—All channels are always software synchronized.
Waveform generators—All channels are software synchronized by default.
Note
Channels within a 2-channel PXIe-5450 or PXIe-5451 waveform generator are always hardware synchronized.
Oscilloscopes
- All channels on a single device are always hardware synchronized.
- All channels within a single panel are hardware synchronized if every device is the same model and is in the same chassis. Channels across different physical devices are synchronized with NI-TClk technology.
- You can also trigger an oscilloscope from another instrument in the system by configuring a digital trigger and selecting the source based on the device name.
SMUs and Power Supplies
- Every channel configured for a sequence or pulse generation within a single SFP are automatically hardware synchronized. You can configure routing options by selecting the
icon.
- Channels are software synchronized (
) in all other cases.
- You can also trigger an SMU from another instrument in the system by configuring a digital trigger and selecting the source based on the device name.