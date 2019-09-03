Debugging Programmatic Applications

Use InstrumentStudio's debug mode to monitor and control devices in use by an external application.

You can use InstrumentStudio to troubleshoot devices currently in use by an external application. An external application is any application running outside of InstrumentStudio, including LabVIEW, TestStand, or a C/C++/.NET application.

If you receive unexpected results from a device in an external application, you can monitor the device in InstrumentStudio to assess the issue, troubleshoot the issue by changing the device's settings in InstrumentStudio, then continue with the external application. For example, you can pause the external application where you suspect an error, edit the device settings in InstrumentStudio, then resume the application with the new settings.

Note Debugging features are not supported when using sweep mode in an SMU (Source Measure Unit) panel.

When monitoring a device in debug mode, InstrumentStudio establishes a connection to the device session in the external application, not the device itself. Therefore, InstrumentStudio will only monitor data that is fetched or read from the currently running external application.

Waveform Generator Debug Mode Limitations

When using debug mode with a waveform generator, be aware of the following limitations: