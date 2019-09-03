Monitoring and Controlling Devices Used in an External Session

You must enter debug mode to access the Monitor and Control buttons. Refer to Entering Debug Mode for more information.Complete the following steps to monitor and/or control a device in InstrumentStudio when an external application is using the device:
Selecting Control takes control of the device only until the next time the external application calls the device, at which point control reverts to the external application and InstrumentStudio returns to monitoring the session. You can use breakpoints to pause the external application, allowing InstrumentStudio to retain control of the device until you have made your changes and you are ready to continue the application.