Enabling Debugging with a C, C++, or .NET Application

Note Supporting communication with a device in C, C++, or .NET environments at breakpoints requires additional overhead that may affect performance.

Select Configure debug settings from the instrument header menu. Select the Using Breakpoints in C/C++/.NET Applications checkbox next to the device you want to debug. Click OK. InstrumentStudio enables breakpoints in C, C++, and .NET external applications. Debug the application and/or device. When you finish debugging, deselect the Using Breakpoints in C/C++/.NET Applications checkbox in the Configure Device Settings window and restart the external application to apply the changes.

Complete the following steps to debug a C, C++, or .NET application using InstrumentStudio.

